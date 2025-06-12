Review: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at Kings Theatre Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Few stories capture the wonder of childhood and the weight of war as gracefully as The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. CS Lewis’s beloved tale of four siblings stumbling through a wardrobe into a magical world could risk feeling outdated—yet Sally Cookson brings us something altogether stranger and more powerful. Her Narnia is surreal, haunting, and rooted in themes of spiritual rebirth—less Sunday school, more sacred myth.

The cast are supremely multitalented, blending live music, song, dance, multi-role playing, aerial work and puppetry into a piece that feels richly handcrafted and full of wonder. Tom Paris’s set and costumes are delightfully psychedelic—vivid, surreal, and theatrical. The White Witch towers on a great metal crane, both regal and monstrous, while Aslan is brought to life by a striking puppet, accompanied by Stanton Wright, who moves with solemn power in robes that evoke an ancient priesthood.

The set almost resembles a snow globe – an important homage to Narnia’s enchanted stillness under the White Witch’s rule. But it also evokes the fragile wonder of childhood: a sealed world of imagination, innocence, and magic that can be shaken, distorted, or shattered in an instant.

The Pevensie children—Joanna Adaran (Susan), Jesse Dunbar (Peter), Kudzai Mangombe (Lucy), and Bunmi Osadolor (Edmund)—share a warm, believable chemistry, each bringing charm and energy to their roles. Osadolor in particular shifts convincingly from sulky schoolboy to a brave and redeemed King. Kraig Thornber is endlessly lovable in his many roles, but shines especially as the Professor, bringing warmth, gentle humour, and a twinkle of eccentricity to the stage.

I could list countless favourite moments—but that would spoil the magic. This production struck me to the core: it filled me with immense joy while inviting a different perspective on the story. As one audience member near me said, “This is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before”—and I couldn’t agree more. It may be a touch too scary for very young children, but for everyone else, it’s a theatrical experience well worth seeing.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardobe is at Kings Theatre Glasgow until 14 June.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

