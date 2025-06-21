 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: THE HAUNTING OF AGNES GILFREY, Oran Mor

The show ran at the Oran Mor until 21 June 2025

By: Jun. 21, 2025
Review: THE HAUNTING OF AGNES GILFREY, Oran Mor Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Review: THE HAUNTING OF AGNES GILFREY, Oran Mor Image

The Haunting of Agnes Gilfrey is a new gothic thriller written by Amy Conway and directed by Katie Slater. 

Agnes Gilfrey (Sarah McArdlie) and James Laird (Manasa Tagica) are finally getting a honeymoon, a year after their marriage. Agnes is slightly older than her husband and they're having difficulty conceiving. 

The pair found their Scottish Highland accommodation on a website called Rent A Castle and are greeted by housekeeper Mrs Carlin (Mary Gapinski) when they arrive much later than planned. 

James is a sweet but slightly naive American who has discovered a recent interest in his family ancestry and is desperate to be a father. 

The Haunting of Agnes Gilfrey is a wonderfully atmospheric play that really leans into building the tension. There are no jump scares (for those who are a bit nervous!) but there are some delightfully spooky sound effects. 

Agnes starts to exhibit some strange behaviour in the night and as she learns more about the long-deceased owner of the castle, she starts to draw comparisons. McCardie gives a fantastic performance as their two lives start to bleed together and she finds herself behaving a bit out of character...

The balance between gothic thriller and folklore and modern-day drama is handled well. Mary Gapinski excels as the slightly creepy housekeeper who has declared this property a WiFi free zone. The only slight niggle is that the play ties things up a bit too explicitly at the end. 

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan



Reader Reviews

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos