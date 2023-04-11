Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: STORYTELLING, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Storytelling is part of the Spring season at A Play, A Pie and A Pint

Apr. 11, 2023  
Storytelling is a new play by Oliver Emanuel that is being staged as part of A Play, A Pie and A Pint and is co-presented by Aberdeen Performing Arts and Ayr Gaiety.

Storytelling is performed by Martin Donaghy and Francesca Hess. They're both telling the story of Robert, but slightly differently. One day, Robert wakes up and decides to end his own life. Little information is given about Robert initially, vague details about his home life and family setup but as the play unfolds it becomes clear that the small details are what really makes a person.

The stage design of Storytelling is excellent as a seemingly random collection of objects pinned to the back wall are used to flesh out the character of Robert. The little things and quirks that make his family unique and precious to him. It highlights that Robert wasn't necessarily unhappy with his life and that depression isn't as simple as that.

Both actors are unreliable narrators and this is proven several times throughout the short play. The only person who knows what is going on in Robert's life is Robert. He's seen through the eyes of his family and the people that know him. The people who ask "are you alright?" so often that the words become meaningless and that "yes" is the only acceptable answer.

Donaghy and Hess are engaging and have perfected the act of storytelling alongside Emanuel's script. It's unpredictable at times (one particular scene might have you questioning what exactly was in that pie you just ate) and the story is told with warmth and care.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan




