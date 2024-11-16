Review: MIRACLE ON DEANSTON DRIVE, Oran Mor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miracle On Deanston Drive is a new play written by Katharine Williams and directed by Roxana Cole.

Kai Sabir plays Ejaz, a Glasgow cabbie who is having quite the night of it. It's leading up to the festive season which is the most lucrative but also brings with it the most drama.

If you know the streets of Glasgow well, you'll get a little something extra out of this play. From the town centre to the Southside, he makes his way through the dark streets dropping off and picking up fares. Ejaz sets the scene of a quiet Glasgow after the last trains have left. When taking a fare to Deanston Drive, he meets a woman who is frantically flagging down the taxi in an emergency.

It's a sweet story with just the right amount of drama. Kai Sabir tells it well as he tries to reassure the panicked mother and take her safely to the hospital- but privately, he's bricking it. He's invested in the outcome but returns to work and it shows how much his job can vary.

He's a kind man but still has a bit of a cheeky nature when it comes to taking some fares the long way around. Miracle on Deanston Drive is a pleasant (if a little predictable) way to spend an hour and Sabir is an engaging performer.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Comments