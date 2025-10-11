Review: MAYBE TOMORROW, Oran Mor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maybe Tomorrow is a new musical written by Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Brian James O’Sullivan and directed by Lesley Hart.

Sian Silver (Liz Ewing) is a cabaret singer in her 70s performing in a seaside resort club. It’s not quite the life of glamour that she dreamed of. Her audience has abandoned the British cabaret scene for the bright lights of Lanzarote, thanks to cheap package holidays, and she’s left with only the likes of enthusiastic superfan “Smelly William” to entertain.

Julia Murray takes on a variety of roles throughout the performance which are done with brilliant comic effect. She also plays young Sian, who appears in the dingy dressing room to give her older self a pep talk about their shared vision for how their life in showbiz would unfold.

The music is mostly fun, but there’s one panto-esque number that goes on for far too long. Both performers have great vocal talent and there are some cracking lyrics. The thing about Sian Silver’s act is that it isn’t bad- its just terribly dated.

The two performers work really well together with Murray bringing some wide-eyed optimism to contrast with Ewing’s jaded starlet.

Maybe Tomorrow is a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously and makes for an entertaining hour.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

