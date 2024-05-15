Review: MACBETH (AN UNDOING), Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a triumphant sell-out run at the Lyceum in 2023, Macbeth (An Undoing) returns to Edinburgh following great success in New York and London. This production is written and directed by Zinnie Harris.

In this retelling of the William Shakespeare play, it is Lady Macbeth who goes mad rather than her husband. Liz Kettle opens the play as Carlin, a new character created for this adaptation. The opening monologue is playful and sets the tone for the piece, it's a dark drama but packed with wit.

I'll confess that my Higher English exam was a significant length of time ago and I can't quite recall how much of this play is faithful to the original text but it's definitely familiar. The language is a mix of original and modern-day.

Lady Macbeth takes centre stage in this production which is what you'd hope for when Nicole Cooper is in the role. A delight to watch and a force of nature from start to finish, Lady Macbeth begins to unravel with the pressure of hiding her husband's condition. It's a strong cast with Emmanuella Cole as Lady Macduff and Adam Best as Macbeth alongside an excellent supporting cast.

Tom Piper's set design is appropriately bleak. Reflections often bounce off the mirrored backdrop to create confusion and a claustrophobic atmosphere.

Macbeth (An Undoing) is a big, bold production with fresh ideas and an exceptional cast delivering a new take on a classic.

Photo: Ellie Kurttz

Comments