Review: KELI, Tramway

Keli (Liberty Black) is a seventeen-year-old girl who is trying to balance home life, work and college with her commitment to the local brass band. Keli hasn't had it easy but one thing that comes naturally to her is her ability to play music and now she has the opportunity to go to London as the lead soloist.

Written and composed by Martin Green and directed by Bryony Shanahan this is a true feat of storytelling. It feels fresh and unpredictable and the writing really draws you in. The characters are complex, witty and engaging.

Keli is from a small mining town where everyone knows everyone and she has been playing loaned instruments from the local band since she was little. It's just her and her mum (Karen Fishwick) at home and she has to take on the role of parent often because of her mum's health. Brian (Andrew McMillan) runs the band and has been a reluctant mentor to Keli, envious of how easily her talent comes to her.

It's a powerful piece of theatre, amplified by George Dennis' sound design and the drama of the brass band. The use of language is also brilliant, there's a unique Scottishness to it and some really creative profanity.

Keli is a show that could easily stray into being overly sentimental but never does. It's an incredible piece of writing with wonderful performances that make for really affecting theatre.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

