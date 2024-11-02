Review: GHOST OFF!, Oran Mor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Madame Ann-Marie Bain-Marie is a psychic from Glasgow with quite the reputation (though perhaps not the one she thinks). Ann-Marie (Julie Coombe) sets the tone by moving through the audience and asking very general questions as "proof" of her gift and talents.

Ghost Off! is written by James Peake and directed by Beth Morton and runs at the Oran Mor during Halloween week which is perfect for this spooky offering.

There's a YouTube channel that offers rewards to mediums that can provide evidence of ghosts. Ann-Marie has been using her son Connor (Afton Moran) as a Victorian ghost girl and sees this as a brilliant opportunity to bag the cash prize.

Molly (Esme Bayley) is the YouTuber tasked with the role of visiting psychics and mediums in the hope of catching some ghostly footage and it's quickly apparent that she isn't going to fall for the usual parlour tricks.

James Peake's script is packed with wit and there are some tremendous references to the likes of Ghost and Most Haunted. It's completely unpredictable and there are some brilliant twists. The cast are all terrific but Afton Moran seems to be having a particularly good time on stage with this farce.

Ghost Off!'s only flaw is that it runs just a little too long and some of the jokes get a bit repetitive towards the end. Otherwise, this is a wonderfully chaotic and spooky romp.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Comments