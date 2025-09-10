 tracker
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Festival Theatre

Fiddler on the Roof runs at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh until 13 September

By: Sep. 10, 2025
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Festival Theatre Image
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Festival Theatre Image

For the first time, the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre's Olivier Award-winning production of Fiddler on the Roof comes to Scotland. 

Set in 1905, a Jewish milkman called Tevye (Matthew Woodyatt) is poor but dreams of a better life for his five daughters. According to tradition, they shall meet their husbands with the help of a matchmaker but his headstrong girls have ideas of their own. 

After arranging a marriage to a butcher that will keep his daughter Tzeitel (Natasha Jules Bernard) financially comfortable, she announces that she would rather marry a local tailor who can’t even afford his own sewing machine. Teyve is torn between his traditional values and his softhearted approach to his children.

This charming tale is well-blended with tension as anti-Semitic sentiment rises in Russia. A joyous wedding scene is invaded by thugs. The characters are well written, and their mistreatment hits hard.

Packed with classic songs such as “Matchmaker”; “If I Was A Rich Man” and “Sunrise Sunset”, Fiddler On The Roof is a delight to listen to. Tom Scutt’s design is stunning to look at and a rising platform gives Raphael Pappo’s Fiddler a roof to play on.

This triumphant revival feels incredibly relevant today and really taps into the humanity of the story.

Photo credit: Johan Persson



