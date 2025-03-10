Review: PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Theatre Royal Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From Netflix series to teen chick flicks to zombie mashups, Jane Austen adaptations feel overdone in the entertainment world. But throw in a five-woman cast, constant fourth-wall breaks, multi-role madness, tacky karaoke, and red Solo cups? Somehow, Isobel Mcarthur delivers something fresh, witty, and immensely original.

Returning to Glasgow after its 2018 Tron Theatre debut, 'Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) boasts multiple achievements including an Olivier Award. The premise follows five un-named "under the stairs" workers portraying their version of the Jane Austen classic. Ana Inés Jabares-Pita’s set brims with a joyful, Fringe-infused energy, featuring a grand Regency-style winding staircase playfully tangled with 21st century party streamers, solo cups, and boomboxes.

All five performers are phenomenal, effortlessly showcasing their talents in acting, singing, and playing instruments. The show embraces a multitude of modern musical classics including "You're So Vain", "Young Hearts Run Free", and "Holding Out for a Hero".

Standouts include Rhianna McGreevy, who seamlessly flips between the excitable matchmaker Mrs. Bennet and the elusive Mr. Darcy with ease. Emma Rose Creaner shines as the amiable Charles Bingley, the snobby Caroline Bingley, and the meek Charlotte Lucas— I kept forgetting all characters were played by one actress! Eleanor Kane depicts genius comedic timing in all her roles, but is particularly hilarious as the monotonous Mr. Collins. Special mention to Mr. Bennett, portrayed as an empty chair facing away from the audience - an important homage to his irrelevance in the story.

The piece could easily veer into an over-exaggerated parody, but it is far too clever for that. Beneath the surface lies a rich thread of important messages, with every comedic moment delivered with intelligent panache.

A fantastic night out for a laugh-out-loud, relaxed adaptation that doesn't take itself too seriously. You don't need to be a devoted Austenite to enjoy what this piece has to offer.

Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of) is at Theatre Royal until 8 March, then touring

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

Reader Reviews