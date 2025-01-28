Review: HAIRSPRAY at Kings Theatre Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hairspray returns with charm to the Kings Theatre in Glasgow this week. The classic musical follows Tracy Turnblad, an ambitious teen with big dreams of dancing on TV and tackling racial segregation in 1960s Baltimore.

Katie Bruce is a fun, energetic Tracy bringing us intriguing physical comedy, particularly through her exaggerated facial expressions in "I Can Hear the Bells". Neil Hurst's Edna and Dermot Canavan's Wilbur exhibit hilarious chemistry onstage, particularly during their rendition of "You're Timeless to Me". Shemar Jarrett is a dynamic Seaweed exuding joy during "Run and Tell That", while Katlo is a charming Little Inez. Michelle Ndegwa's vocals as Motormouth Maybelle are nothing short of sensational. The production also boasts vibrant choreography from Drew McOnie, with the iconic "You Can't Stop the Beat" standing out as a high-energy showstopper.

The costumes, designed by Takis, were vibrant and perfectly captured the fun and lively spirit of the production. However, the set left a bit to be desired - it relies heavily on large projections that occasionally appear slightly blurry. Furthermore while energy levels are consistently high, some cast members’ speaking voices tend toward a shrill, nasal tone, which at times feels one-dimensional and detracts from the overall performance. The first act feels a tad lengthy, but the second flows considerably smoother.

As a fan of the 2007 Hairspray movie, I came in with high expectations. While it's an enjoyable night out, it doesn’t quite hit the emotional or impactful highs it could achieve.

Hairspray is at the Kings Theatre Glasgow until 1 February.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

