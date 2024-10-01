Review: EDINBURGH 2024: CELYA AB: OF ALL PEOPLE, Pleasance Courtyard

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“The edgy comedian is wearing a Nobody’s Child dress”

Celya AB: Of All People begins with a topic that some might see as taboo - money. Celya declares that she is going to be very open about money, discussing things like wanting to buy a house but being unable and the differences between working freelance versus PAYE, relatable content I was certainly not expecting at the Fringe! In keeping with the themes of money and value, Celya guarantees the audience 100 jokes throughout the show, making each one worth around sixteen pence, though she warns that some may be more valuable than others.

As one has come to expect from standup comedy shows at the Fringe, Celya discusses some of the mental health issues she has been facing over the past year, including her diagnosis of Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. This leads to one of my favourite jokes in the show, where the therapist tells Celya she has “CPTSD,” to which she responds, “No! Celya AB.”

Even when talking about her darkest moments, including her thoughts of suicide, Celya still somehow manages to keep the atmosphere light, making jokes about the situations while reflecting on the seriousness of what she has faced. In one bit, she describes sending an email to the Samaritans with the subject, “Need Approval Re: Killing Myself.” It’s an incredibly dark moment but handled so well by Celya that the audience is able to laugh and move on to brighter sections in the show.

Celya also talks about her romantic life and how she wants to skip past the awkwardness of meeting and first dates, claiming, “I want to be transported into a relationship I’m already in.” There is a comparison made between her desires and Angela Kelly, whose job, she says, was to break in Queen Elizabeth II’s shoes. She discusses her optimisation of pretty privilege while living in the UK, as she believes that while she may have been seen as unattractive in France, she is seen as beautiful in Birmingham. There is also a darker segment on derealisation and sex which ties into the mental health issues Celya has been struggling with.

There are also some lighter moments throughout the show, including judges and their little wigs and hammers and how a nap is simply being in between life and death. I particularly enjoyed Celya’s observations about proposals, focusing on how awkward is it to get back up after going down on one knee to propose.

Ultimately, Celya AB: Of All People is a funny hour of observational comedy - Celya is a master of balancing light and dark moments thanks to her impeccable comedic timing and great sense of humour as a whole. And certainly worth the sixteen pence per joke!

Celya AB: Of All People ran until 25 August at Pleasance Courtyard - Above.

