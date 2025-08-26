Review: 2:22 A GHOST STORY, King's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Worldwide sensation 222: A Ghost Story has returned to Glasgow with a starry cast. The play written by Danny Robins has had several West End runs and toured across the globe.

Jenny (Stacey Dooley) has been home alone with their baby while Sam (Kevin Clifton) travels for a work project. After Sam returns home, they invite Sam's long-time friend Lauren (Shvorne Marks) and her new boyfriend Ben (Grant Kilburn) round for dinner and to see their renovated home.

After some initial pleasantries, Jenny confesses that something strange has been happening at 2:22 am every day and she thinks they've got a ghost but Sam the scientist takes every opportunity to ridicule her for this. They agree to let their friends stay through the night to see if they are team believer or team sceptic...

Directed by Matthew Dunster and Gabriel Vega Weissman, 2:22 A Ghost Story is a masterclass in tension. Even in the early evening when the friends are just having dinner, foxes scream in the garden, serving as really good jump scares.

The cast are fantastic, Kevin Clifton excels as smug know-it-all all Sam. Performing as Jenny in the West End run was Dooley's first acting role but you wouldn't think it, as she is absolutely perfect for the part. She grows increasingly agitated as her husband belittles her concerns, building to convincing levels of hysteria.

It's not the kind of scary that will follow you home afterwards but you'd have to have nerves of steel not to react to the jump scares in this play. It's easy to see why Robins' play is still selling out after several UK tours- it has all the makings of a modern classic.

Photo credit: Helen Murray

