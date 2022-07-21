REMEDY FOR MEMORY is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Have you been seeking and dreaming? Something more, something less - something beyond?

Broadcast live from the abstracted realm of a TV talk-show, four women undergo a journey of healing and discovery. Set within a fantasy land - an alternative world in which we can shine mirrors on certain cultural stereotypes - each woman reveals intimate truths whilst sharing the collective dream for a utopian realm.

Remedy for Memory - created by independent Scottish dance artist Tess Letham and produced by Stories Untold Productions - is an interdisciplinary dance theatre work that combines movement, storytelling and spoken word to explore cosmic wanderings, corporate wellbeing and desire. Shaped through the lens of female perspective, the show is a divine fantasy realm - performance oscillates between intimate reality and exaggerated characterisation, blending vibrant design elements with contemporary performance and a narrative that amplifies female expression.

Playfully integrating digital components alongside expressive costume, lighting and sound, Remedy for Memory presents a multidimensional, fun and accessible piece of dance theatre that welcomes audiences into a fully immersive world.

As the narrative shifts and poignant confessions are revealed, each woman's personal revelation creates an underlay of jarring content to emerge as the four characters gradually unravel from their outward facing alter egos. Teaming comedic elements with the heaviness of private innermost truths, the audience is invited to question how they personally connect and interact with the more uncomfortable stories arising.

Ethereal, surprising and enchanting, Remedy for Memory is a dance theatre work that transcends the very boundaries of our realities. As Letham's most ambitious project to date, it is a work that pushes the boundaries of what dance theatre can do, say, and the impact it can have.

Performance Details:



Dance Base (Edinburgh) - Studio 1

23 - 28 August

16:10 (60 minutes)

Age guidance: 12+

Tickets:

August 23 - 25: 16:10 (60m) | £14.00 (£12.00)

August 26 - 28: 16:10 (60m) | £15.00 (£13.00)

Tess Letham



Tess Letham is an independent dance artist and teacher, having started her career at the Scottish School of Contemporary Dance, the Northern School of Contemporary Dance and has extensively trained under the tutelage of internationally renowned talent, David Zambrano. In addition to creating her own projects, Letham is the co-organiser of Something Smashing - a performance platform for dancers and musicians - and lead curator for Hidden Door Festival's dance programme.



Working across performance, curation and education, her own creations focus heavily on human experience - in combining obscure and deeply authentic environments alongside her passions for multi-disciplinary theatre, dynamic physicality and high-quality integrated design, Letham seeks to fully immerse her audiences in an intriguing theatrical world.

Letham's inaugural show - How to Survive the Future - was programmed at festivals across the UK, including the 2018 Festival Fringe at Dance Base. Her new mid-scale work - Remedy for Memory, created with an all female/non-binary team of collaborators - premiered in April 2022 at Assembly Roxy. It is her most ambitious performance to date.

Stories Untold Productions Ltd

Founded in 2021 by Robyn Jancovich-Brown, Stories Untold Productions is a new Scotland-based production company focused on work that promotes inclusion, equality and well-being in society. Stories Untold Productions seeks to speak about the unspoken, and to highlight stories and voices that are not heard in mainstream spaces. We are creative producers who work collaboratively with artists to research, create and stage work that challenges the systemic under-representation of particular topics and artists on UK stages.

