Queer Drama ASCENSION Makes Edinburgh Fringe Return

Following a successful critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run, and sold-out performances at Greenwich Theatre last year, Dan Hazelwood's queer drama Ascension will make its return to Fringe this August.

Ascension is a queer historical drama, based on the 300-year-old diary of Dutch sailor Leendert Hasenbosch, who was marooned on Ascension Island in 1725 for the crime of sodomy. Isolated and surrounded only by barren rock and endless ocean, he fought to survive. He was, however, pursued ashore by his personal demons.

Hazelwood's bold and inventive adaptation reclaims this story for the 21st century, exploring queer identity, the potential weaponisation of religion, and the resilience to love ourselves in a sometimes unforgiving world.

Ascension is performing at Edinburgh Fringe at Bedlam Theatre (venue 49) from 30th July - 25th Aug at 14:00 (55 mins). Tickets are available to purchase online from bedlamfringe.co.uk and edfringe.com, at the venue box office, or from the Fringe Society at 180 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS.

