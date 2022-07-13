Puppet Pansori Sugungga Heads To Edinburgh Fringe 2022

Told by one musician and one performer using puppetry, theatrical objects, stage lighting and non-traditional music, Theatre Moksung brings together the residents of two worlds to explore themes of prejudice. Witty and creative, Puppet Pansori Sugungga is the fable-like take of the Dragon King falling ill, and a rabbit traveling to far lands to find a cure. Puppet Pansori Sugungga mixes traditional music and puppetry with untraditional staging and instruments. Pansori, a Korean genre of musical storytelling, was registered as the UNESCO's Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in Korea in 2003, and has been part of Korea's National Intangible Cultural Heritage for 60 years, one of the first few artforms to be proclaimed as such. Others include Korean shamanic ritual of Gut, which features in Six Stories as part of the Korean Showcase.

Theatre Moksung is an organisation created by a director and puppeteer & object artist Suho Moon and a pansori performer Eunsil Noh. Theatre Moksung experiments with combining various stage languages like traditional Korean performance pansori and Czech-inspired puppets. They try to overcome the language handicap of traditional pansori through puppets, various theatrical objects and live music.

The Korean Showcase is a programme of cross-genre theatrical work performed at the Edinburgh Fringe presented by Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK). The programme gives international Fringe audiences a taste of the breadth of performing arts happening in modern Korea. This year, the showcase includes seven shows: Are You Guilty?; BreAking; Klaxon; Korean Yeonhee Concert; Mary, Chris, Mars; Puppet Pansori Sugungga; Six Stories

Running Time: 50 mins | Suitable for ages 8+