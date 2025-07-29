Photos: Paines Plough's CONSUMED at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

New production images have been releasedfor Karis Kelly’s dark comedy Consumed, a co-production with Belgrade Theatre, Sheffield Theatres and the Women’s Prize for Playwriting, in association with the Lyric Theatre Belfast. The production opens on Thursday (31 July) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it will play at the Traverse Theatre until 24 August. See photos here!



Directed by Paines Plough’s Joint Artistic Director, Katie Posner, the cast includes Julia Dearden (Derry Girls; After Life; Dancing at Lughnasa), Caoimhe Farren (The Ferryman; Derry Girls), Andrea Irvine (Blue Lights; Line of Duty) and Muireann Ní Fhaogáin, who makes her professional stage debut in Consumed.



Joining them in the creative team are Lily Arnold as Set and Costume Designer, Beth Duke as Sound Designer and Composer, Guy Hoare as Lighting Designer, Suzanne Bell as Dramaturg, Gina Donnelly as Assistant Director, Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster as Movement Consultant, with Jacob Sparrow as the Casting Director. The team is joined on tour by Amy Bending as Company Stage Manager, Will Tucker as Assistant Stage Manager, Mark Hartley as Production Manager for TPO Global, and Naomi Thompson as Wardrobe Supervisor at Belgrade Theatre in Coventry.



A 90th birthday party that no-one seems to want. Four generations of Northern Irish women, reunited under one roof. A house full of hungry ghosts, with more than one skeleton in the closet. Turn off your phones at dinner.



Winner of the Women’s Prize for the Playwriting 2022, Karis Kelly’s play is a pitch-black and twisted comedy of dysfunctional family dynamics, generational revolt and national boundaries.



Consumed will follow its run at the Edinburgh Fringe with a UK-wide tour, visiting Belgrade Theatre (3-6 September), Leeds Playhouse (10-13 September), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (16-20 September) and the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse at Sheffield Theatres (24 September-11 October).



Photo credit: Pamela Raith

