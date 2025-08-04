Photos: Natalie Grove's JELLO BRAIN At Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jello Brain, a fearless new solo show written and performed by Natalie Grove, is now playing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe through August 23. See photos of the production.

Directed by Terra Mackintosh and produced by Jonah Weiland, this intimate, sharply observed piece explores memory, motherhood, and mortality—plus the unexpected joys of neurological health.

In Jello Brain, Grove grapples with her mother’s early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis at 55, navigating grief, frustration, and fleeting moments of clarity. What begins as a heartbreaking journey through memory care transforms into an emotional kaleidoscope—raw, poetic, and unexpectedly hilarious. Sound design is by ALSO.

“What’s good for the brain?” the show asks. “Maybe the cure to Alzheimer’s isn’t so far away—and maybe, just maybe, org*sms help too.”

Photo Credit: Annie Lesser



