Photos: First Look at Mischief's CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE and MIND MANGLER: MEMBER OF THE TRAGIC CIRCLE at Edinburgh Fringe

All new photos have been released for Mischief's Edinburgh Fringe shows Charlie Russell Aims To Please (Written and performed by Charlie Russell) and Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle (By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, performed by Lewis and Sayer).

CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE

Written and performed by Charlie Russell

Pleasance Courtyard (Below)

Until 27 August at 3.15pm

Charlie Russell wants to do a show in Edinburgh, but all she can think about is what she wants people to think of it and ultimately, of her. So rather than focusing on what she wants to say, she's just going to create a show that will please absolutely everyone by trying to hit as many solo fringe show tropes and styles as possible within an hour. That's doable, right?

Director Katie-Ann McDonough

Writer Charlie Russell

Lighting Designer David Howe

Video Designer Virginie Taylor

Composer Ed Zanders

Stage Management Elspeth Watt

MIND MANGLER: MEMBER OF THE TRAGIC CIRCLE

By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields

Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond)

Until 28 August 2022 at 9.30pm

Mind Mangler returns to the stage at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe following a reasonably good two-night run at the Luton Holiday Inn conference centre, suite 2b. His new spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your mind. Performed by Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Director Hannah Sharkey

Writers Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields

Magic Consultant Ben Hart

Lighting Designer David Howe

Video Designer Gillian Tan

Sound Designer James Melling

Stage Managers Jasmin Hay, Elspeth Watt

Mind Mangler is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields and Penn & Teller.