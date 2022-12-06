Pet Shop Boys To Headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay Celebrations

THEIR SPECTACULAR END OF YEAR SHOW WILL ROUND OFF A YEAR WHICH SAW THE DUO PLAY A RAPTUROUSLY RECEIVED HEADLINE SET AT GLASTONBURY AND TOUR NORTH AMERICA IN A JOINT-HEADLINE SHOW WITH NEW ORDER.

Organisers announced today that pop legends Pet Shop Boys will headline the Edinburgh Hogmanay 'Concert in the Gardens' on Saturday, Dec 31.

The duo will welcome the arrival of 2023 with a greatest-hits show, performed to an audience gathered in Edinburgh from around the world. Scotland's capital is the undisputed 'Home of Hogmanay' and Pet Shop Boys, acclaimed as themost successful pop duo in the world, return to this hugely prestigious show with their latest tour production, nine years after they played the sold-out event in 2013.

Pet Shop Boys have toured extensively this year and have seen their music embraced by new generations of music fansaround the world. Their Glastonbury headline slot received rave reviews everywhere, including the following: "simply one of the best collections of songs in the whole of pop music" (The Guardian); "a life-affirming, era-straddling set" (The Independent) and "a spectacular, hits-packed showcase, one that underscored that Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe arebehind some of Britain's finest ever pop songs" (Rolling Stone UK).

The duo have recently returned home from North America where they played a sold-out co-headline tour with New Order. This tour saw them play to capacity crowds in venues like Madison Square Garden in New York and two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in LA.

Performing beneath the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle amidst one of the world's greatest New Year firework displays,Pet Shop Boys will once again help make Edinburgh the biggest New Year party on the planet.

Pet Shop Boys said today: "2022 has been an incredible year, when we have loved being able to perform again after the restrictions arising from the pandemic. We can't think of a better way to round off this year than by celebrating the start of 2023 in Edinburgh."

For almost 30 years Edinburgh has welcomed the world to celebrate New Year in spectacular style at the famous'Edinburgh's Hogmanay' festival. Edinburgh's Hogmanay returns December 2022 after a three-year absence, reigniting Edinburgh Winter Festivals and welcoming the world to celebrate at the Home of Hogmanay with a packed programme of events. For this recovery year, Producers will focus on the world-famous celebrations on the 31st including the Midnight Moment, set against the iconic backdrop of Edinburgh Castle. Once again entertaining party people from

around the world and close to home with three-days of free and ticketed events featuring incredible live music, spectacular fireworks, and brilliant city lighting, with the flagship Street Party and the showpiece Concert in the Gardens at its heart.

Concert in the Gardens with Pet Shop Boys and special guest DJs takes place on Saturday 31 December 2022 in West Princes Street Gardens, from 9pm to 12.55am. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 28 October at 10.00am fromwww.edinburghshogmanay.com priced from £70 inc. booking fees.

Penny Dougherty and William Burdett-Coutts from event producers Unique Assembly, said ""As we celebrate the return of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, we are delighted to welcome back one of the greatest pop duos of all time and one of thefestival's most successful headliners - Pet Shop Boys. Who better to help us kick-start Scotland's premier New Year festival, bringing Hogmanay back Home."

Culture and Communities Convener Cllr Val Walker said: "Edinburgh is THE place to be to celebrate Hogmanay and we'redelighted to welcome back the iconic Pet Shop Boys to bring in the bells at our midnight moment. Performing their greatest hits, it will be a fantastic party to welcome 2023. This has been a huge touring year for the duo, so where better to end it than at the Home of Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh."