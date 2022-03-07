Over 140 Edinburgh Fringe Shows Go On Sale at TheSpaceUK

It's time to bring a little cheer into your life as theSpaceUK announces the first shows on sale for the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. With over 140 shows are going on sale, here's a quick peak at some you should definitely book early for.

Theatre

There's a packed programme of theatre including GirlPlay from Sarah Richardson in association with SJ Woods, an exploration of love and sex spun out in slam which won critical acclaim and numerous awards as part of the Online@theSpaceUK Fringe in 2021.

UK Underdog is a solo show of a Jewish boy's life in London and played to critical acclaim in Los Angeles, picking up rave reviews from non-other than the star of House, Hugh Laurie. The Girl and Her Balloon features a feisty, female artist selling painted balloons using imagery-based storytelling and shadow puppetry. Things We (never) Learned in Sex Ed, is a sometimes funny, sometimes serious look at all things Sex Ed - especially things it should probably teach, but often doesn't.

There's fun for all the family as Sherlock Holmes battles his nemesis Professor Moriarty in The Return Of Sherlock Holmes from Fringe Management.

Music

Night Owl Productions return with their popular singer/songwriter series. With a host of sell-out awards they're back with a panoply of shows including 007 Voices of Bond, The Dolly Parton Story & Back to Black: The Story of Amy Winehouse - each an Edinburgh favourite with locals and visitors alike.

Seamlessly fusing hip-hop and classical. The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience from Ensemble Mik Nawooj is a USA chamber orchestra sensation making it's Edinburgh debut. Winner of the 2019 ThreeWeeks Editor's Choice award, acclaimed Viennese cellist Peter Hudler returns to the Fringe with a brand new edition of his award- winning show Cello on Fire.

Musicals & Cabaret

Young, trendy Spencer hits Soho in a journey of love, laughter and happiness. But all that glitter fades in Soho Boy from LAMBO Productions as Spencer stumbles into a darker side of glamour, sex and songs. Join the fabulousness in Bette Midler and Me from LAMBCO Productions as West End diva Sue Kelvin romps through the Divine Miss M's life and songs.

Worshipped opera singer... Renowned swordswoman... Flaming bisexual. Julie: The Musical is an original, new musical telling the life and adventures of historical LGBTQ+ icon Julie D'Aubigny. Fierce, funny, fabulous!

Comedy

Private Eye's MD, Dr Phil Hammond dissects the pandemic in Dr Hammond's Covid Inquiry. The more certain someone is about Covid, the less you should trust them.

Plenty of shows to pour over and ponder for the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.