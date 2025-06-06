 tracking pixel
Online Obsession Takes The Stage In Brand New Fringe Show

Performances run 30 July to Sunday 24 August.

By: Jun. 06, 2025
Online Obsession Takes The Stage In Brand New Fringe Show Image
Your next digital obsession, live on stage. When 20-something Alex stumbles across a Reddit thread documenting a sighting of a man with a machete roaming her local park, her curiosity turns obsessive and she tumbles headfirst down the rabbit hole. But the harder she digs, the deeper she falls....

A timely reminder of the flaws of the internet and the dangers of believing everything you read online.

Written and performed by Ella Hällgren and directed by Emma Ruse, r/Conspiracy is a deep-dive into the chaotic underworld of internet sleuthing. A sharp, funny, and unsettling solo show, it captures the zeitgeist of a generation glued to screens and forever one click away from the abyss. This is a play for messy girls, for hungry sleuths and the chronically online. A virtual mystery romp for 20-somethings with too much time on their hands and the weight of the world on their shoulders.

Part thriller, part dark comedy, r/Conspiracy speaks to the doomscrollers, the messily curious, and anyone who's ever thought 'Just one more post...'

r/Conspiracy by Ella Hällgren will premiere at Fringe 2025 with a run at Gilded Balloon Appleton Tower, 15:00 Wednesday 30 July to Sunday 24 August.

