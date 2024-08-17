NO PLACE CALLED HOME Begins Next Week at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



No Place Called Home is a new play written by Sebastian Elder. Its core themes are climate change, passing of time and memory.

Privilege has long served as a protective veil from the realities of the climate crisis. What happens when that veil starts to fade? And how do we love in a world that is slipping away? When a young couple settling into their new home must offer refuge to a distant acquaintance, they begin to fear that their ambitions for life are increasingly unrealistic. Through questioning love, loss, and the growing complexity of defining a ‘home', this play sounds the alarm through a simple and recognisable portrayal of just how vulnerable our lifestyles may be.

Run Time: 1hr

The play is divided into two time periods with different actors playing the young and old versions of the characters. It is set in an ambiguous period in the near future. The older characters also act as the narrators of the play.

Performance Details:

19th- 24th August

Greenside @ Riddles Court

20:55

