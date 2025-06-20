 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Michelle Pearson's SKINNY to be Presented at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Performances will run from 30th July - 10th August.

By: Jun. 20, 2025
Michelle Pearson's SKINNY to be Presented at Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Skinny by Michelle Pearson will be presented from 30th July - 10th August (not 6th), at Underbelly Bristo Square.

With powerhouse vocals and eye-opening interviews, Australian multi-award-winning cabaret performer Michelle Pearson returns to Edinburgh with Skinny-a bold, inspiring new work that unpacks society's toxic obsession with diet culture and challenges us to rethink what beauty truly means.

Backed by a live band, Pearson delivers a fusion of reimagined pop anthems, soaring ballads and raw, honest storytelling. Heartfelt, relatable and uplifting, Skinny is a celebration of every shape, every size, and every person who's ever looked in the mirror and wondered: Is this slimming?

"Skinny is ultimately my personal story-but I know many people will relate," says Michelle Pearson. "I began writing it from a hospital bed in 2021, recovering from a third traumatic surgery caused by a procedure I had in my early twenties-done purely to be skinnier. That was the moment I started asking myself what might've been different if I hadn't spent years trying to conform to an impossible ideal."

That reckoning became a turning point.

"We live in a world obsessed with weight and appearance. We praise people for losing kilos instead of their accomplishments and reduce identities to dress sizes. It's absurd-and dangerous."

Equal parts confronting and empowering, Skinny uses music and humour to challenge the beauty myth and start a much-needed conversation about self-worth, image, and acceptance.

"Skinny! More than a word-it's a societal chokehold. A bold, vocal stand on the world's obsession with being skinny."

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos