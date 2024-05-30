Michael Kunze Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut With INFINITY MIRROR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning comic performer, writer and director, Michael Kunze makes his eagerly anticipated Fringe solo debut as super-flawed Hollywood film superstar Mitch Coony in Infinity Mirror, a one-man sketch show directed by Lee Griffiths (credits including co-directing Lorenzo).

Mitch Coony knows what people say about him - that he's washed up, that he's bitter and that he's incredibly handsome and supremely talented - but does anyone know the man behind the myth? No. So, Mitch says it's time to set the record straight, to shoot from the hip, to get real and tell all. Where? In a no-holds-barred interview, of course!

Join Mitch as he traces the arc of his career from rags to riches and back again, taking in the cowboy spectacular, smash hit, off-Broadway show 'My Brother the Horse' and Oscar glory in the gritty reimagining of Snow White - 'Ah-choo: The Sneezy Story' - to the low moments like 'Jeffrey Dahmer the Musical!' Along the way, with the help of sketches, songs and top-notch nonsense, Mitch drops names, drops his guard, and drops the ball again and again in his quest for fame.

Infinity Mirror is a cautionary tale about celebrity, failure and a man who sold his soul for fame and found it wasn't worth much to begin with. The upside? "You're only ever one smash hit away from a Tom Hanks sex party!"

Infinity Mirror runs at Underbelly (Cowgate) 1 - 25 Aug (not 12) @ 12:55 pm - tickets available here.

Michael Kunze is an award-winning actor, writer, director and improviser. His two-hander musical comedy, Lil Saffron: Ragu to Riches, received multiple five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022 and transferred to the Pleasance and to Soho Theatre in London. He co-founded the company Blue Heart Theatre and directed their OffComm-winning Exile, which ran at the Southwark Playhouse and the Kings Head Theatre. He wrote, directed and starred in his first short film 'Frolf', which is currently under consideration at several film festivals.

Michael is a member of the Comedy Lab at the prestigious Torino Film Festival and an alumnus of Soho Theatre's Comedy Plus Lab. He also acts, writes, directs and produces content for Hoopla Impro, whose videos which have generated hundreds of thousands of views across social media platforms. As an improviser, he performs regularly around the UK and abroad with fringe sell-outs: CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation (winner of the 2023 Leicester Comedy Award), Batsu!, Fabled, Track 96, Michelle and Blueberry (2019 Best New Troupe from the Phoenix Remix).

Infinity Mirror, Michael's debut Fringe solo show, is directed by Lee Griffiths, member of Ed Fringe Best Newcomer Nominee's Late Night Gimp Fight and co-director of Fringe First winner Lorenzo.

