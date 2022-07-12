MUSE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

Caught between choosing either a ballet outfit or a football uniform, FLIP Fabrique's new show explores gender identity through breath-taking contemporary circus performance. Asking what it means to be a woman, a man, or anything in between, the world-class circus artists don both their high heels and their shoulder pads to playfully explore gender across the spectrum. Muse brings together spectacular stunts including FLIP Fabrique's much-loved trampoline wall alongside a live singer in a joyful celebration of being yourself. The Quebecois company return to the Fringe following in the footsteps of previous critically acclaimed shows including Attrape Moi, Blizzard, Transit and virtual performances of Six°.

Artistic Director Bruno Gagnon said, "After ten years of contemporary circus and five times at the Fringe, we can't wait to innovate with Muse at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe! A festive, colourful and inclusive show, we hope it will have a positive impact on people's lives."

FLIP Fabrique is a circus company based in Québec, Canada. Born out of the dreams and the friendship of circus performers in 2011, this troupe is renowned around the world for its beloved production combining astonishing feats to true visual poetry.

Composed of world-class artists, the troupe crafts contemporary circus shows with an uncanny ability to have fun and move the audience. In addition to its large-scale shows presented every summer in Québec City since 2015, the troupe is performing around the globe in the most prestigious circus institutions and festivals.