MC Hammersmith Returns To Edinburgh Fringe With Viral Fame And New Show

West London's leading freestyle gangsta rapper, MC Hammersmith, is set to take the stage at this year's Edinburgh Fringe with his brand new show, "The MC Stands For Middle Class." Performing at Monkey Barrel 1 for the entire month of August, MC Hammersmith, also known as The Dr Dre of Fromage Frais, promises an hour of completely improvised hip hop comedy, all inspired by audience suggestions.

This past year has been a whirlwind for MC Hammersmith. He released his debut album, appeared in a Beta Squad video alongside Santan Dave, and exploded in popularity on TikTok. Despite the rush of fame, MC Hammersmith has faced unique challenges, including discovering he suffers from prosopagnosia, a condition that leaves him almost entirely face-blind, making it difficult for him to recognize even the teenagers he tries to ban from his gigs.

Driven by his viral fame and an intense disdain for Generation Z, MC Hammersmith's latest show dives headfirst into improvisational chaos. Blending his classic freestyle rap routines with new technology, he will create completely freeform raps based on whatever the audience suggests, pushing the limits both verbally and physically, despite his physiotherapist's advice. His prosopagnosia, which prevents him from visualizing images, is something he believes enhances his exceptional verbal memory.

MC Hammersmith, born Will Naameh, stands out not only for his rap skills but also for his academic achievements. He is the only professional rapper with a Master's degree in Linguistics. This passion for words led him to create a personal rhyming dictionary, which now contains over 10,000 words. His confidence stems from his private school background, fueling his belief that he can achieve anything. This confidence, paired with his talent, has earned him multiple comedy awards for his freestyle rap performances.

Raised by an English mother and a Syrian father, MC Hammersmith attended an all-male, middle-class private school in Hammersmith. Though he is technically mixed race, his middle-class English accent and pale skin often lead him to be perceived as white. This, along with his awkward personality, provides a unique comedic angle in his hip hop performances.

MC Hammersmith also contends with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), specifically related to obsessive thoughts. One positive aspect of his OCD is his fixation on rhyming; whenever he thinks of a rhyme, he writes it down. This compulsion has significantly contributed to his rhyming prowess.

In addition to his freestyle performances, MC Hammersmith writes and performs scripted hip-hop comedy. His viral video, "Posh British Boy Raps in Car," garnered over 10 million views on social media, leading to several more viral hits. He is also a writer for the acclaimed YouTube web series "Epic Rap Battles of History."

Outside of rapping, MC Hammersmith trained in improv at Second City and iO Chicago, the Annoyance Theatre, and UCB New York. He regularly performs in one of the UK's leading improv comedy shows, "Spontaneous Potter: The Unofficial Improvised Parody," and is a cast member of the American touring shows "Baby Wants Candy" and "Shamilton!" He has supported comedy giants Jason Manford and John Bishop on tour and is currently headlining his own tour with Live Nation, following last year's critically acclaimed show.

Catch MC Hammersmith at the Edinburgh Fringe this August for a show that promises to be as unpredictable and hilarious as ever.

