M4 Festival Returns To Glasgow With Expanded Lineup and New Venue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a stand out debut in 2024, M4 Festival is back - returning for its second year at a new home: SWG3, Glasgow, on Saturday 30 August 2025. Curated by acclaimed rapper Bemz, M4 is flying the flag for hip hop, R&B, afrobeat, soul, alt-pop and club sounds from Glasgow and wider Scotland.

The first announcement includes artists who are changing the shape of the Scottish underground, including: Bellarosa (Live), ISO YSO (DJ), Junglehussi (DJ), LAMAYA (Live), Leahgte (DJ), LuckyBabe (DJ), Maveen (DJ), Pillz The Energizer (DJ), Tayoh (Live) with a special guest headliner still to be announced.

The one-day festival will transform SWG3’s indoors Warehouse space and outdoor Garden Terrace into a vibrant hub of bold, genre-defying music, with a diverse line-up of 10 emerging artists and DJs from Scotland and beyond spanning hip hop, R&B, afrobeat, experimental soul, alt-pop and club sounds.

Founded and curated by Bemz, M4 Festival was created to spotlight rising talent and champion genres often overlooked in Scotland’s live music scene. Now in its second year, the festival moves to a new home at SWG3 staying true to its roots while also embracing a broader outlook, bringing together local voices with emerging international names and building space for community connection.

Bemz said: “To be back for another year is something that I am proud of. The idea of this festival was to give something back to the community which has done so much for me. We are now able to platform 10 local acts who have all been killing it in their own lane and now we can bring them together to show what Scotland is well and truly about. Thank you to SWG3 for helping us and being part of our journey.”

This year’s live acts showcase a new wave of voices shaping Scotland’s genre-crossing music scene from the genre-fluid storytelling of Tayoh and FER4Z’s future-facing afro-fusion, to Bellarosa’s vibrant blend of pop and club energy and LAMAYA’s fearless experimental soul. Each performer brings their own unique style and voice to the stage, reflecting the depth and evolving identity of Scotland’s musical landscape.

On the decks, expect high-impact sets from a cutting-edge DJ lineup. ISO YSO and Leahgte continue to push Scotland’s underground rap and club sound forward, while LuckyBabe, Junglehussi and Maveen bring global rhythms, high emotion and infectious energy. Pillz The Energizer adds his signature Afrobeat flair, completing a DJ bill built to move minds and bodies alike.