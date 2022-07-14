Liza Pulman to Bring Her New Solo Show To Edinburgh Fringe For One Night Only

On a rare night off from her four-week Festival run with Fascinating Aida alongside fellow cabaret queens Dillie Keane and Adele Anderson, Liza Pulman will bring songs from her new album The Heart Of It with her brilliant six-piece band led by Musical Director Joseph Atkins.

The show will also feature songs from Liza Pulman Sings Streisand her 2019 show which played to sell out audiences and rave reviews at London's The Other Palace and The Lyric, Shaftesbury Avenue.

The Heart of It sees Liza perform timeless classics and unearth lost gems, rediscovering and reimagining them for new audiences. Her funny, intelligent and emotional connection to a lyric and a melody goes straight to the heart of every song.

The acclaimed singer will take centre stage at the Assembly George Square for one night only on Sunday 14 August at 6pm.

Liza says: "I love performing at Edinburgh. There is nothing quite like the buzz of the festival and we have missed it!! So, it's particularly exciting to be back this year with Fascinating Aida and also to be able to play my own show, The Heart of It, at the festival.

It'll be one, crazy night of great music, laughter, and heartbreak. With a song list including Irving Berlin, Laura Nyro, Fats Waller and Randy Newman and a bag of new arrangements by me and Joe Atkins, this is classic me; eclectic, anarchic and romantic and is a joyous celebration of music that breaks your heart and makes your heart sing."

Liza Pulman's varied career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy. The daughter of celebrated screenwriter Jack Pulman (I Claudius, War and Peace) and actress Barbara Young (Last of the Summer Wine, Coronation Street), Liza's upbringing gave her a huge appreciation of classic theatre and film, as well as a deep affection for music of the 20s, 30s and 40s which so inspires her own music and writing.

As a solo artist, Liza's impressive connection to her audience is well remarked upon in her myriad five-star reviews; flawless vocals accompanied by her easy wit and natural storytelling make Liza one of the most compelling performers of her day.

In 2004, Liza joined the award-winning comedy trio Fascinating Aida with whom she has toured globally and who continue to sell out theatres throughout the UK and abroad. With their viral YouTube hits Cheap Flights, We're So Sorry Scotland, and now infamous Christmas Song, they continue to attract new audiences with material that is sharper and funnier than ever.

To find out more visit www.lizapulman.com

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Liza Pulman: THE HEART OF IT

ASSEMBLY GEORGE SQUARE - GORDON AIKMAN THEATRE

George Square

Edinburgh

EH8 9LK

https://assemblyfestival.com

0131 623 3030

Date: Sunday, 14 August 2022

Time: 6pm

Tickets: £16/Concessions £15