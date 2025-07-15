LACHLAN WERNER: WONDERTWUNK Begins at Edinburgh Fringe This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the cult-hit success of Voices of Evil, award-winning ventriloquist and physical comedian Lachlan Werner will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with WONDERTWUNK, a one-man circus fever dream packed with vaudeville, sci-fi, puppetry, and twisted heart.

Running from July 31 to August 24, 2025, at the Pleasance Dome, WonderTwunk introduces audiences to Jack Hammer, the strongest boy in the world—capable of lifting a ten-tonne truck and burdened with the weight of his dead mother's legacy. Raised in isolation within a mysterious circus, Jack's story unfolds through uncanny feats of strength, surreal puppetry, and increasingly unsettling truths. The result is a riotous, darkly comic spectacle exploring power, queerness, and the price of being “special.”

“It's very different from the shows I've done before,” says Werner. “We're really stretching the possibilities of ventriloquism and theatre, while doing things that are incredibly silly and dark.”

Werner’s debut Voices of Evil was a breakout success, selling out runs at Soho Theatre and Edinburgh Fringe 2023, earning rave reviews and awards across the UK and US. He’s a graduate of École Philippe Gaulier and has received nominations from the BBC New Comedy Award, Chortle Awards, and Off-West End Awards, among others.

LACHLAN WERNER: WONDERTWUNK

Pleasance Dome (Bristo Square)

July 31 – August 24, 2025 at 9:50pm

https://www.pleasance.co.uk