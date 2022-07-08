Korean Yeonhee Concert Will Be Part of the Korean Showcase 2022 at Edinburgh Fringe

Taking the Korean traditional performing arts in a new, contemporary direction, Variety E-Seo's concert takes the form of four pieces of yeonhee music and dance, with rhythmic, powerful and ritual interpretations of ancient traditions.

Expect shamanistic rituals, beautiful costumes, vibrant and exciting movements, as they perform three movements based on traditional forms Mungut and Gilnori, and nongak (farmer's music) with participation from the audience.

Variety E-Seo is a team of young performers of Korean traditional performing arts yeonhee. Variety means that the members will continue to change and present various yeonhee performances. The team, from the Department of Korean Traditional Performing Arts at K-Arts, aims to present performances that can appeal to the public by connecting with various genres, based on traditional arts.

The Korean Showcase is a programme of cross-genre theatrical work performed at the Edinburgh Fringe presented by Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK). The programme gives international Fringe audiences a taste of the breadth of performing arts happening in modern Korea. This year, the showcase includes seven shows: Are You Guilty?; BreAking; Klaxon; Korean Yeonhee Concert; Mary, Chris, Mars; Puppet Pansori Sugungga, Six Stories.