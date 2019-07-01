Jack Tucker Brings Comedy Stand Up Hour To Edinburgh Fringe

Fresh off sold-out shows in New York, London, Melbourne and LA, award-winning clown Zach Zucker returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with an hour of high-energy, absurdist, standup comedy, as the human tragi-comedy that is Jack Tucker.

Hailing from the historic New York 'The Big Apple' City, Jack Tucker is every bad joke, cringe-y trope, inappropriate statement and all the worst comics you've ever had the displeasure of reviewing in one. A well-respected journeyman and bonafide legend in the Upstate New York regional comedy scene, Jack Tucker is the ultimate comedian's comedian. If the joke doesn't land, it's not because it isn't funny - you just didn't get it.

Jack is armed with a juggernaut of skills, way too many catch-phrases, and a willingness to tackle the most hack material, all while accidentally stumbling into some surprisingly good satire. What is more, Jack is remarkably likable. Remarkable, because despite the dictates of taste, the audience is fully on-side, falling for a lovable idiot, unaware that he is in way over his head.

Behind the sound-desk - as well as in the director's seat - is Zach's long-time collaborator Jonny Woolley. With a barrage of hot cues on a midi pad at his disposal, Jonny amplifies and enhances the theatrical experience by firing sound cues and punctuating jokes with cartoonish sound effects, creating a new style of performance the two have coined as jazz-clown. Though Jack follows the same setlist every night the show is never the same, and it remains unclear whether it's him or the mysterious guy in the booth that's really in charge.

This is stand-up, but it's fun, dumb physicality and breakneck pace is the stuff of calculated buffoonery, intended first and foremost to make the audience laugh. Much to the performers' delight, no one seems to know quite what to make of Jack Tucker. Some wholesale sign-up and take him at face value, others read it as 'high concept' and laugh along for the ride, but almost everyone finds their guard dropping when confronted by such pure idiocy. In his Adelaide season alone, this resulted in 10 standing ovations, several 4.5 and 5-star reviews and a new personal best, 71 walkouts. If you like absurd comedy and are a fan of the extreme, this is the fringiest show at this year's festival.

Jack Tucker opened with sold-out shows in New York, London and LA, completed a full run at the Adelaide Fringe, and was added as a late addition for Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Sydney Comedy Festival in April. Ahead of playing the Edinburgh Fringe, Jack will also be plying his unique brand of telling it like it is, at the Brighton Fringe, Underbelly Festival and Latitude.

His alter-ego Zach Zucker is an award-winning comedian and producer who's been touring the international festival circuit for the past four years. He is one half of Norwegian-American comedy duo Zach & Viggo and the creator of independent music and comedy label Stamptown. He runs/hosts the late-night, variety show Stamptown Comedy Night, and has toured the world three times over, selling out shows in New York, Chicago, LA, London, Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin and Australia at venues and festivals such as Comedy Central, Second City, Underbelly Festival, Soho Theatre and Melbourne International Comedy Festival among others. He will be hitting Edinburgh Fringe straight off the back of playing Just For Laughs in Montreal.

Zach Zucker performs 'Jack Tucker: Comedy Stand-Up Hour' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 1st - 25th August. For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/jack-tucker-comedy-stand-up-hour





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You