JUST A NORMAL GIRL WHO ENJOYS REVENGE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Award-winning Scottish comedian Hannah Fairweather (writer on Mock The Week and The Now Show) is the Taylor Swift of comedy, joking about everyone who has wronged her in the past.

In Just A Normal Girl Who Enjoys Revenge - her debut Fringe show running at Just The Tonic at the Caves in Edinburgh between 4-28 August - Hannah reveals her list of people who have done her wrong, kept in her little blue book. Hannah has taken inspiration from her favourite writer Taylor Swift to compile such a list and it includes the usual suspects - ex boyfriends, ex colleagues, ex flatmates, podcast hosts and, of course, some devout Christians she met while playing college golf in South Carolina.

Despite all this, Hannah believes you can still be the bigger person even when you choose to stand up for yourself - and that the best revenge can be found by getting the last laugh, and by finding your own definition of happiness even in the face of rejection.

Described as "absolutely one to watch" by Joe Lycett, Edinburgh-based Hannah Fairweather was the 2019 Rising Star New Act of the Year, and has been a semi-finalist in all the major new comedy awards including: BBC New Comedian Award, So You Think You're Funny, Leicester Square, 2Northdown and Komedia Brighton. She has been heard on Union Jack Radio, BBC Sounds, BBC Radio1 and BBC Radio 4 and has written for The Now Show and Mock The Week. Hannah was selected for the Angel Edinburgh Showcase in 2019 and was including in BBCs Top Gags of the Fringe.