JUPITER+ Comes to Perth High Street

This autumn, Jupiter Artland is proud to announce the launch of JUPITER+, a new off-site commissioning platform which will see some of the world's most exciting contemporary artists bring art into the heart of communities across Scotland through temporary takeovers of public spaces, and providing learning opportunities to encourage the next generation of artists. As the cost of living soars, this project seeks to create opportunities for accessible arts education and free training to young people across the country. The programme will be inaugurated by a takeover of a high street shop on Perth's historic high street by artist Rachel Maclean, with a haunting and satirical exploration of consumerism, politics and identity.

Known for her meticulously crafted fantasy worlds, Maclean's work is a timely response to the crisis facing many high streets across the country. Taking the form of a seemingly abandoned toyshop, this is Rachel Maclean's first work to take over a real high street shop and builds upon Maclean's cartoon princess mimi, a fairy-tale character that has appeared in her work since 2021.

Above this installation on Perth high street, JUPITER+ will offer 3 storeys of flexible learning spaces including a green screen studio, media labs and creative workshop spaces which will be used by students from around the region, in addition to a series of public programmes. The space will support visitors and students in enhancing their portfolio work, developing critical thinking skills and gaining a greater awareness of contemporary art practice and creative careers.

In 2021, Scotland's creative industries contributed more than £5 billion to the Scottish economy alone. While this demonstrates the value of the sector, there has been a striking drop in school-leavers and higher education courses focusing on creative subjects as access to career development opportunities and public investment in the arts has diminished. JUPITER+ will work independently to inspire 15 - 25 year olds with an interest in the arts, commissioning internationally acclaimed artists to create exhibitions in spaces across the Scottish regions, and providing workshops, courses and training opportunities in skills from filmmaking and photography to animation, script writing, costume and set design.

Nicky Wilson commented: "We are so excited to launch JUPITER + this autumn as the result of years of planning and collaboration to map out an arts and education initiative that aims to offer every child in Scotland an opportunity to enjoy, visit and create artwork, and to access the opportunities that the creative industries can open up. As the first in a programme of commissions across the country, we're delighted to welcome Rachel Maclean to re-imagine her work Mimi for the historic Perth high street, introducing her distinctive creative voice to a new audience of young people and offering a tailored programme of workshops and development opportunities for 15 - 25 year olds"

In a significant push towards inclusion, JUPITER+ is making travel bursaries available to schools and colleges to support students in participating. This project has been enabled through a creative partnership between JUPITER+, Horsecross Arts and Perth & Kinross Council, powered by the team at Jupiter Artland.