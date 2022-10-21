Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JUPITER+ Comes to Perth High Street

The programme will be inaugurated by a takeover of a high street shop on Perth's historic high street by artist Rachel Maclean.

Scotland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

JUPITER+ Comes to Perth High Street

This autumn, Jupiter Artland is proud to announce the launch of JUPITER+, a new off-site commissioning platform which will see some of the world's most exciting contemporary artists bring art into the heart of communities across Scotland through temporary takeovers of public spaces, and providing learning opportunities to encourage the next generation of artists. As the cost of living soars, this project seeks to create opportunities for accessible arts education and free training to young people across the country. The programme will be inaugurated by a takeover of a high street shop on Perth's historic high street by artist Rachel Maclean, with a haunting and satirical exploration of consumerism, politics and identity.

Known for her meticulously crafted fantasy worlds, Maclean's work is a timely response to the crisis facing many high streets across the country. Taking the form of a seemingly abandoned toyshop, this is Rachel Maclean's first work to take over a real high street shop and builds upon Maclean's cartoon princess mimi, a fairy-tale character that has appeared in her work since 2021.

Above this installation on Perth high street, JUPITER+ will offer 3 storeys of flexible learning spaces including a green screen studio, media labs and creative workshop spaces which will be used by students from around the region, in addition to a series of public programmes. The space will support visitors and students in enhancing their portfolio work, developing critical thinking skills and gaining a greater awareness of contemporary art practice and creative careers.

In 2021, Scotland's creative industries contributed more than £5 billion to the Scottish economy alone. While this demonstrates the value of the sector, there has been a striking drop in school-leavers and higher education courses focusing on creative subjects as access to career development opportunities and public investment in the arts has diminished. JUPITER+ will work independently to inspire 15 - 25 year olds with an interest in the arts, commissioning internationally acclaimed artists to create exhibitions in spaces across the Scottish regions, and providing workshops, courses and training opportunities in skills from filmmaking and photography to animation, script writing, costume and set design.

Nicky Wilson commented: "We are so excited to launch JUPITER + this autumn as the result of years of planning and collaboration to map out an arts and education initiative that aims to offer every child in Scotland an opportunity to enjoy, visit and create artwork, and to access the opportunities that the creative industries can open up. As the first in a programme of commissions across the country, we're delighted to welcome Rachel Maclean to re-imagine her work Mimi for the historic Perth high street, introducing her distinctive creative voice to a new audience of young people and offering a tailored programme of workshops and development opportunities for 15 - 25 year olds"

In a significant push towards inclusion, JUPITER+ is making travel bursaries available to schools and colleges to support students in participating. This project has been enabled through a creative partnership between JUPITER+, Horsecross Arts and Perth & Kinross Council, powered by the team at Jupiter Artland.




More Hot Stories For You


INVOCATION: A SHAKESPEAREAN HORROR Announced At The Banshee LabyrinthINVOCATION: A SHAKESPEAREAN HORROR Announced At The Banshee Labyrinth
October 20, 2022

“Come, you Spirits!” cries the Actor-Invoker, calling on characters to possess her. Her passion is Shakespeare, she is inviting his characters to take over her body – to fill her from the crown to the toe – and one of her favourite roles is Lady Macbeth. The Actor-Invoker is well-versed… but does she really know what she's doing? 
The New Real Salon Comes to the Edinburgh Futures InstituteThe New Real Salon Comes to the Edinburgh Futures Institute
October 20, 2022

The New Real, a partnership between the University of Edinburgh, The Alan Turing Institute and Edinburgh's Festivals, is a unique hub for AI, creativity and futures research which is presenting The New Real Salon at the Edinburgh Futures Institute on Friday, 28 October: a launch event for the free, drop-in Showcase continuing over the weekend (29-30 October). The event is part of DataFest Fringe.
MagicFest 2022 Announces Lineup Set For This DecemberMagicFest 2022 Announces Lineup Set For This December
October 20, 2022

Edinburgh International Magic Festival is back with a mind-blowing programme of shows, events and workshops to bring wonder and fun to the festive season. 
THE COMMITMENTS Returns to Theatre Royal in December
October 19, 2022

Theatre Royal, Glasgow is thrilled to welcome back THE COMMITMENTS this festive season for a showstopping week of soul rock and roll.
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Presents New Adaptation Of PETER PAN & WENDY in NovemberPitlochry Festival Theatre Presents New Adaptation Of PETER PAN & WENDY in November
October 19, 2022

Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be taking audiences on a magical journey to Neverland when it premieres Peter Pan and Wendy, a magical new adaptation of J.M. Barrie classic novel Peter Pan over the festive season. 