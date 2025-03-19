Interview: Hester Grainger on ADHD UNMASKED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hester Grainger tells us more about her upcoming show ADHD Unmasked and why she started speaking on the subject.

How long have you been talking about / delivering public events about ADHD?

I have been speaking for a number of years now about neurodiversity and specifically ADHD. My husband and I set up Perfectly Autistic which is a neurodiversity consultancy in 2020, so we have been offering talks, training, webinars etc for a long time now!

What made you want to become a public advocate for ADHD?

My children were diagnosed as autistic when they are 7 and 9 and then a few years later with ADHD. It was during one of their appointments that the psychologist asked if I had been diagnosed with ADHD. I explained I hadn’t and she suggested I was.

So, I was officially diagnosed with ADHD when I was 43 and I am now 47. We had also launched Perfectly Autistic, so the two went hand in hand. I didn’t set out to be a public advocate, I just wanted to raise awareness and understanding and I love to share my knowledge with anyone that will listen.

What can people expect from ADHD Unmasked?

It’s going to be a fantastic, uplifting and fun evening – I can’t wait! ADHD Unmasked is all about stripping away the myths and misconceptions and talking about what it is really like. It’s not just about the struggles, though we’ll talk about those, too—but also about the strengths people with ADHD have.

There will be real-life stories and practical strategies that actually work.

You can expect honesty, humour, over sharing (I just can’t help myself) and probably a few “aha!” moments along the way.

What is the format? Is the show a talk, or a presentation?

The first half of the show is all about ADHD, what it means, how it shows up, diagnosis, relationships, friendships, work, parenting and more. The second half is a huge Q+A section where people can pretty much ask me whatever they want!

I want the show to be completely interactive so if people have questions in the first half, they can ask those too. If they are anything like me, I would feel like I was going to burst if I had to wait to ask my question! It’s going to be a really safe and inclusive space where people can be themselves.

Can people come even if they don’t have ADHD?

Absolutely! It’s for people who want to understand more about ADHD, maybe their partner, child or friend has it, or maybe a family member has recently been diagnosed and people want to know more about what it actually is and how it affects them. And it’s also just for anyone with an interest in ADHD who wants to learn more. The more, the merrier!

Can you describe ADHD Unmasked in 3 words?

Uplifting, empowering, fun.

I can’t believe I actually managed it in just 3 words – first time for everything!

