Internationally Acclaimed Artists To Exhibit In The Scottish Gallery's Festival Show This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Japanese artist Koji Hatakeyama's bronze boxes will be seen alongside new paintings from Glasgow trained, Cornish based artist Geoff Uglow this summer at The Scottish Gallery. Their Modern Masters series celebrates the abundance of artists who have shaped the rich art scene in Scotland with a focus on Sir William Gillies and the Peploe family.

Geoff Uglow | Beyond the Clouds

Returning to The Scottish Gallery with a bold new body of work, Geoff Uglow presents a review of his formative years in Edinburgh and his Rose Series. These new works gesture to the sophistication Uglow garnered during his studies at the Roman Campagna, having been captivated by nature from a young age and influenced by the broken architecture of Rome. Beyond the Clouds follows Uglow from his early Edinburgh works, and how his practice shifted from a subject-led approach to a more personal and poetic response to the landscape and nature.

Koji Hatakeyama | Scenes in Bronze

Recognised internationally as a master of his craft, Koji Hatakeyama presents a new series of bronze boxes for his fifth show at the Gallery. Japan is a country renowned for objects being deeply connected to traditions, ceremonies, and beliefs; Koji's beautifully crafted objects bridge a connection between Japan's cultural history and Western philosophies of modernism and abstract expressionism. Years of dedicated experimentation with bronze and traditional casting techniques has led to an outstanding career, with his work exhibiting internationally and held in numerous museum collections worldwide.

Modern Masters | 182 Years of Art History

The Scottish Gallery's Modern Masters series showcases the Gallery's unique position and ability to blend meaningful historical insights with the best of Scottish contemporary art. This Festival edition pays homage to Sir William Gillies, a renowned figure in Scottish modern art whose influence on the art scene and local artists still prevails today. The exhibition also brings together the Peploe family – S.J. Peploe, Denis Peploe, and Clotilde Peploe – in A Legacy in Colour, as well as continuing to highlight women artists that the gallery has championed and represented, including Elizabeth Blackadder, Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, and Victoria Crowe.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More