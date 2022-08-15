HISTORY OF HOUSE Comes to Edinburgh This Month

Ministry of Sound/ARIA-nominated DJ Groove Terminator teams up with 3 x Grammy Award winners Soweto Gospel Choir for History of House an exhilarating journey through the history of dance music for two nights only at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

History of House is a music-loving sensory overload from the mid '80s, through the '90s, to the end of the millennium. In one epic night audiences will time travel from Studio 54 to '90's rave, via a non-stop euphoria inducing medley of energy. Taking place against a backdrop of breathtaking visuals, there are spinetingling moments to be experienced amongst this fast-paced set which includes massive house tracks such as Praise You (Fatboy Slim), I Feel For You (Chaka Khan), I Feel Love (Donna Summer), Music Sounds Better With You (Daft Punk) and many more.

History of House is 90 minutes of sweat-inducing, dancefloor-exploding dance music through the decades, reimagined and reignited.

DJ GROOVE TERMINATOR (Ministry of Sound) is arguably Australia's first 'Superstar DJ', Simon Lewicki has been at the top of his game as both a DJ and music industry professional for over 34 years. His Australian and US Billboard #1 single "Is It Love" in 2001 rocketed him to international fame, culminating in Gold records and nominations for Best Male Artist at the ARIA Awards (Australian Grammys). Simon is considered an elder statesman of the business by his peers both domestically and internationally. Simon has been working with Ministry of Sound Australia as the Creative Director for their successful national touring Orchestral show in recent years, as well as being head of A+R for the Music Publishing division he co-founded in 2010.

SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR were founded in 2002, this Emmy Award and three-time GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING Choir have been spreading their infectious joy to audiences across the globe for nearly two decades. They

have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music including U2, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Robert Plant, Celine Dion, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS and Josh Groban. They have toured the globe and sold out some of the world's most prestigious venues, including their critically acclaimed tour of FREEDOM - celebrating the centenary of the birth of the father of their Rainbow Nation, Nelson Mandela.

Soweto Gospel Choir are performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival until 29 Aug at Assembly Hall, The Mound, Edinburgh 13:40 daily and will be embarking on a UK tour and a US tour later this year.