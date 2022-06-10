HIDING ANNE FRANK - The Story Of Miep Gies Comes to Edinburgh Fringe 2022

Miep Gies was a 32-year-old secretary in Otto Frank's office when he asked her to help him and his family hide from the Nazis. She immediately said yes. At great risk to her own life, she brought food and other supplies to the Franks on a daily basis for over two years. After the Franks were arrested, she saved Anne's diary and later went to Gestapo Headquarters to try to buy the Franks' freedom. Miep was knighted by Queen Juliana of the Netherlands and later attended the Academy Awards in 2010, where she won an Oscar for the film based on her book, Remembering Anne Frank. She was 100 years old.

Prudence Wright Holmes' mesmerising solo show tells the story of this extraordinary woman who refused to stand by in the face of one of the worst crimes in human history.

Wright Holmes is a US actor and writer. She had featured roles in the films Sister Act I and II with Whoopi Goldberg, The Exorcist II with Richard Burton, Kingpin with Woody Harrelson, In Dreams with Annette Bening, My Own Love Song with Renee Zellweger, After.Life with Liam Neeson, Boardwalk Empire with Steve Buscemi directed by Martin Scorcese, and God's Pocket with Philip Seymour Hoffman.



She has appeared on Broadway with Meryl Streep in Happy End, with Maggie Smith in Lettice and Lovage, with George C. Scott in Inherit the Wind, and most recently in the Tony Award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza at Lincoln Center and on the first National Tour.



Off-Broadway, she was in the original casts of Godspell and Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All For You. She has performed at many regional theatres and on numerous prime-time television shows.



Prudence is the author of the books Voices of Thinking Jewish Women and Monologue Mastery. She also wrote the plays Wannabes, Mrs. Lincoln's Dressmaker, Call Me William: The Life and Loves of Willa Cather, Sister Girl, Bexley OH!, and Beat Chick with Joanne Joseph. In 2018 and 2019 she appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe in her sold-out show Agatha Is Missing.

