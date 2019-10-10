Global Superstar Guitarist And Flanders Symphony Orchestra Capture Rich Colours Of Spain At Usher Hall

Global superstar guitarist Miloš Karadaglić headlines this kaleidoscopic concert conjuring the rich colours and intoxicating perfumes of Spain. Experience one of Belgium's finest orchestras, The Flanders Symphony - whose 2016 Usher Hall concert was greeted with enormous acclaim - under young Spanish conductor José Luis Gomez, celebrated for his electrifying energy.

Blending classical elegance with the foot-tapping rhythms of Iberian folk, Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez is rightly one of the most popular concertos ever written - it's heart-breaking slow movement, conveying Rodrigo's grief at the death of his child, one of classical music's iconic pieces.

Miloš brings his dazzling musical prowess and disarming charisma to this exceptionally beautiful music, alongside the captivating Preludes 1 & 4 for solo guitar, by Brazilian Heitor Villa-Lobos. One of the foremost Latin American composers of the 20th century, Villa-Lobos' music is famed for combining elements of Western classical music with indigenous Brazilian melody and rhythm.

The Spanish romance continues in the bubbling humour of Rossini's effervescent The Barber of Seville Overture. Now a widely loved and incredibly famous piece of the canon, it was in fact heckled upon its premiere in 1816.

Audiences also have the fiery gypsy abandon of Falla's sensuous El Amor Brujo Suite to look forward to! The original ballet follows the story of Candelas, a beautiful young woman, who is prevented from returning the passionate love of the gallant Carmelo by the ghost of a wicked gypsy whom she once loved.

To close, Edinburgh will be seduced by the charms of the cigarette girl in the enduring melodies of Bizet's Carmen Suite. The suite was arranged by the composer's friend Ernest Giraud after his death, and is awash with orchestral colour and beautiful melody.

http://www.usherhall.co.uk/sunday-classics





