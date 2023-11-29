Glasgow International Comedy Festival Announces Huge Headliners

The festival runs from 13-31 March

Nov. 29, 2023

Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has announced its return with huge headliners set to once again transform Glasgow into the ‘funniest city in the world’ from 13th - 31st March 2024. With 160 shows already confirmed, the festival will welcome top comedians for its 21st year including: Susie McCabe, Ed Gamble, Frankie Boyle, Fascinating Aïda, Stewart Lee, Mark Nelson, Zara Gladman, Vittorio Angelone, Connor Burns, Jay Lafferty, Reginald D.Hunter and many more.

Today, Two Doors Down star Elaine C Smith has also been added to the bill for a solo stand-up show; the debut run will see the iconic actress look back at the best, and worst times, of her life and career from over 40 years in show business.

There is no shortage of phenomenal acts set to descend on Glasgow next spring from; traditional stand-up, live podcasts, musicals, character comedy, storytelling, clowning, improv, theatre and more. 

The 2024 festival will also see several popular podcasts take to the stage with live shows including Glasgow’s own Some Laugh Live, Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Podcast and football podcast Old Firm Facts for its first ever live show. 

And organisers say there is even more to come for Scotland’s biggest dedicated comedy festival as it is set to celebrate 21 years of keeping Glasgow laughing. 

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: “The 2023 festival was outstanding, but it’s already looking like 2024 is going to be bigger and better. We still have some incredibly exciting headline shows to announce plus hundreds of shows in smaller venues so I am fully anticipating to have more than 500 events in 2024’s festival - which will make it one of the biggest yet. 

“We can’t wait to celebrate Glasgow as the funniest city in the world for 19 days of non-stop laughter, excellent comedy and the city’s famous community spirit. We’re delighted to welcome so many new venues and acts this year so stay tuned - it’s going to be a festival to remember!”

2023’s festival saw 450 events take place in 40 locations across the city, with next year’s edition aiming to expand on this with unique new venues and big names set to be revealed. 

Over 50 venues have currently registered to host Glasgow International Comedy Festival events with shows already confirmed in The King’s Theatre, Oran Mor, The Stand Comedy Club,  Blackfriars, The Garage, The Glee Club, Van Winkle West End, Drygate, Saint Luke’s and the Winged Ox, and August House.

As always there will be an international flavour to the 2024 programme, with acts already confirmed from the likes of the USA, Canada, France and Spain. 

With the act registration deadline for inclusion in the annual printed festival guide on the 30th November, there is still plenty of time for more shows to be added to an exciting and diverse programme. Acts and venues can register now via Click Here

Glasgow Life Chair, Bailie Annette Christie, commented: “A much-loved highlight of the city’s rich cultural events calendar, Glasgow International Comedy Festival has grown in scale and reputation over the years to become Scotland’s largest dedicated comedy festival. It is renowned for showcasing a fantastic and diverse range of established and emerging comic talent, and offering a great variety of options, from traditional stand-up comedy to improv, magic, musical and drag shows.

“Last year’s festival – which featured more than 400 shows staged at over 40 venues – was hugely successful, and GICF 2024 is gearing up to make an even bigger impact. The outstanding acts confirmed already for the dynamic programme planned will delight audiences from near and far, so we look forward to welcoming everyone in March as the stage curtains rise for some superb fun-filled entertainment.”

2024 festival tickets are on sale at Click Here with the full festival launch in early January. 




