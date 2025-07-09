Galway International Arts Festival Reveals Free Street Art Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Galway International Arts Festival's free Street Theatre Programme brings the city alive each year as the festival spills out into the streets and spaces of Galway. Ahead of the festival kicking off on 14th July, the team highlighted the free outdoor street performances which are planned.

This year see the incredible Planet Vapeur roam the city's medieval streets with a fantastic giant insect in Microcosmos; while Guru Dudu bring their ever-popular Silent Disco Walking Tours to town, and the spectacular Canadian company Flip Fabrique's new show Six°will bring Eyre Square alive.

Planète Vapeur return to GIAF with Microcosmos les Insectes Fantastiques directed by Pierre Povigna on 18th and 19th July.

Imagine a twelve-meter grasshopper with dazzling eyes, carrying musicians and acrobats on its back! A spinning, water-spewing spider – wild and bewildered!

Mysterious stilt-walkers like curious insects come to life. Let your imagination run wild and step into the Microcosmos. Galway becomes a dreamscape, a backdrop to art in motion as Planète Vapeur's amazing show Microcosmos makes its way through the city centre. Working with an amazing team of technicians and performers, this company's magical celebration of the imagination brings an unrivaled energy to the city for this Festival spectacular.

With one performance on Friday 18 July at 9.30pm and two on Saturday 19 July at 6pm and 9.30pm don't miss this visual spectacle starting at Eyre Square and moving to Lower Fairhill Road via Shop Street and Bridge Street.

Put on your headphones and your dancing / walking shoes as the ever popular Silent Disco Walking Tour rocks back into town!

Guru Dudu's Lila la'Diva and Madame Cha Cha will become your charismatic tour guides on a silent disco power-walk through Galway. Accompanied by hilarious commentary in your noise-cancelling headphones, your Australian motivator will lead you and your 49 fellow dancers through the streets from Eyre Square to the Spanish Arch and Galway's West End. Loved by all who experience this exhilarating tour, it is an unmissable event, full of fun, lots of laughter and filled with Guru's hand-selected mixtape of 70s, 80s and 90s hits.

Times: 16–27 July, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, 6.30pm and 8pm (No shows 21 and 22 July).

Flip Fabrique presents Six° in Eyre Square, an amazing acrobatic comedy where mundane turns to magical, and ingenuity is always involved!

Five strangers receive a mysterious invitation that one stormy night leads them to an old, abandoned building in the heart of the forest. There are just six degrees of separation between us all. And since there are only five people on stage, what if the sixth person — the missing link — was you?

Performances: Wednesday 16 July at 4pm and Thursday 17 July at 1pm

Galway International Arts Festival 2025 runs from 14th – 27th July 2025. GIAF is an annual celebration of the arts, featuring a diverse programme of events, including music, theatre, visual arts and more. It brings together local and International Artists to showcase their talent, creating a vibrant cultural experience for audiences of all ages.

Galway International Arts Festival would like to acknowledge the support of its principal funding agencies the Arts Council and Fáilte Ireland; its Drinks Partner Heineken; Education Partner University of Galway and Diligent as the sponsor of the Flip Fabrique show Six°.