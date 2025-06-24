 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GISELLE: REMIX Comes To Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run 30th July - 24th August.

By: Jun. 24, 2025
GISELLE: REMIX Comes To Edinburgh Fringe Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Following a sell-out premiere at the Royal Opera House and a critically lauded run at Pleasance Theatre London, GISELLE: REMIX and its anarchic, queer-reimagining of the classic ballet comes to Edinburgh Fringe 2025 to subvert a timeless story of love, lust, loss, revenge, and redemption.

Created and performed by critically-acclaimed performance artist Jack Sears with choreography from The Royal Ballet Soloist Hannah Grennell and starring a world-class ensemble of dancers - GISELLE: REMIX is a hypnotic dance-theatre show, weaving together ballet, the avant-garde and a lip-sync cabaret against the backdrop of an epic original soundscape which ranges from Judy Garland to SOPHIE.

Our Giselle is a hopeless romantic raised on a diet of Julia Roberts and Drew Barrymore 1990s rom-coms, who comes to realise that the real world of queer intimacy, or lack thereof, is a far cry from Hollywood's happily-ever-after.

What follows is a journey through shame, assimilation, anger, acceptance and - finally - liberation. 

Exploring both the brutal reality and joy of queer intimacy, GISELLE: REMIX is a mixture of live performance art meets warehouse cabaret meets pop concert odyssey. Genre-defying, boundary-breaking and awe-inspiring - it's Giselle like you've never seen it before...

Show creator and lead performer Jack Sears said of the show: "GISELLE: REMIX takes a classical ballet from the canon, the epitome of a heterosexual tragic love story, and explodes it apart to explore what queer people hold onto when the idealistic fairytale happily-ever-after ending they thought they aspired to collapses around them. At its heart, it celebrates queer ancestry, queer culture, and queer resilience through a dark, provocative and subversive lens. Drawing on over 60 years of queer history, GISELLE: REMIX offers a fresh, nuanced take on finding freedom in the darkness. I hope, in its genre-defying way, that Fringe audiences will find it as empowering to watch as it is to perform."



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos