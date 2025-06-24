GISELLE: REMIX Comes To Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sell-out premiere at the Royal Opera House and a critically lauded run at Pleasance Theatre London, GISELLE: REMIX and its anarchic, queer-reimagining of the classic ballet comes to Edinburgh Fringe 2025 to subvert a timeless story of love, lust, loss, revenge, and redemption.

Created and performed by critically-acclaimed performance artist Jack Sears with choreography from The Royal Ballet Soloist Hannah Grennell and starring a world-class ensemble of dancers - GISELLE: REMIX is a hypnotic dance-theatre show, weaving together ballet, the avant-garde and a lip-sync cabaret against the backdrop of an epic original soundscape which ranges from Judy Garland to SOPHIE.

Our Giselle is a hopeless romantic raised on a diet of Julia Roberts and Drew Barrymore 1990s rom-coms, who comes to realise that the real world of queer intimacy, or lack thereof, is a far cry from Hollywood's happily-ever-after.

What follows is a journey through shame, assimilation, anger, acceptance and - finally - liberation.

Exploring both the brutal reality and joy of queer intimacy, GISELLE: REMIX is a mixture of live performance art meets warehouse cabaret meets pop concert odyssey. Genre-defying, boundary-breaking and awe-inspiring - it's Giselle like you've never seen it before...

Show creator and lead performer Jack Sears said of the show: "GISELLE: REMIX takes a classical ballet from the canon, the epitome of a heterosexual tragic love story, and explodes it apart to explore what queer people hold onto when the idealistic fairytale happily-ever-after ending they thought they aspired to collapses around them. At its heart, it celebrates queer ancestry, queer culture, and queer resilience through a dark, provocative and subversive lens. Drawing on over 60 years of queer history, GISELLE: REMIX offers a fresh, nuanced take on finding freedom in the darkness. I hope, in its genre-defying way, that Fringe audiences will find it as empowering to watch as it is to perform."

