Full Cast Announced For The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have now confirmed 1521 cast for Sydney's upcoming production, in a new record as the largest Tattoo ever in its 69-year history.

Unrivalled in its pageantry, this historic Tattoo will play four shows at ANZ Stadium 17 - 19 October 2019.

Over 14 nations from around the world will be represented, boasting traditional uniforms and colourful costumes, including the UK, Switzerland, France, India, Tonga, Fiji, Cook Islands, New Zealand and Australia as well as for the first time ever, acts from Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Samoa and Vanuatu.

Set against a full-size replica of Edinburgh Castle, the iconic Scottish spectacular will feature 33 musical, cultural and military groups, including:

15 files of proud and traditional-tartan-wearing Pipers and Drummers,

11 highly-spirited Military Bands,

40 amazingly deft Precision Marchers,

40 Fiddlers, guaranteed to break your heart,

7 Pacific Nations poised to share their culture through performance,

40 awe-inspiring Maori Kapa Haka performers,

100 Highland Tattoo Dancers,

40 of the Australian Defence Forces' finest and funkiest musicians making up the House Band,

40 singers representing Gondwana Choirs,

Australia's Federation Guard featuring 100 celebrated serving personnel,

and Australian Indigenous Song Men and dancers.

The full cast line-up is available in press kit.

Brigadier David Allfrey, Producer and CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said "I am delighted with the extraordinary focus, imagination and hard work that has been put in by so many people to bring the Tattoo to Sydney. Whilst we have brought the best of our own pipers, drummers, military musicians, traditional artists and dancers to join up with your own formidable talent, I hope you will be further enthralled by the colour, sounds and traditions that we have gathered from around the world."

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney The Hon. Stuart Ayres MP said it's a spectacle not to be missed. "The staging of the largest Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo ever in our great Harbour City reinforces Sydney's reputation as a truly global city. This is an incredibly unique opportunity to witness an event of this scale and prestige."

The Sydney 2019 season will feature all the hallmark elements of this world-famous military and cultural event, including world-class pipes and drums, military marching, catchy traditional and contemporary tunes and breath-taking special effects.

The word tattoo is derived from a Dutch word for the signal played on a drum or bugle to summon soldiers back to their barracks at night. The term evolved in the 18th century to mean a form of evening performances given by military bands.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo was inspired by a simple show called Something About a Soldier performed in 1949 at the Ross Bandstand below Edinburgh Castle. 70 years on, the Tattoo has become a worldwide phenomenon, with a remarkable live audience of 220,000 at Edinburgh Castle each August and a global TV audience of 100 million that continues to captivate the hearts and minds across the globe.

Tickets for this extraordinary theatrical event can now be purchased online through Ticketek.





