FLIP Fabrique Returns To The Fringe With The UK Premiere Of BLIZZARD

FLIP Fabrique, an award-winning company of international stars from Quebec, returns to Edinburgh with the UK premiere of their new show Blizzard - taking you on a crazy, poetic and gentle journey in the dead of winter.

Blizzard invites you to lose yourself in a moment of complete wonder, in the middle of a winter storm where these fearless, young artists-athletes flip, tumble and spring around the snowflakes, as well as being amazed by the poetic beauty of ice and snow.

Blizzard contains new acts for 2019 which demonstrate FLIP Fabrique's athleticism and showmanship and continue to astound audiences worldwide. Bringing renewed feats of cutting-edge nouveau cirque, to a dazzling crowd-pleasing spectacle of extreme acrobatics, dramatic turns and inventive parkour.

Artists: Ben Nesrallah, Bruno Gagnon, Camila Comin, Hugo Ouellet-Côté, Jérémy St-Jean, Justine Méthé-Crozat, Samuel Ramos, William Jutras

Bookings: assemblyfestival.com, 0131 623 3030 or Assembly box offices at Assembly Hall and Assembly Roxy, Assembly George Square, Assembly Checkpoint and Assembly Rooms





