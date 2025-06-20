FLICK to be Presented at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



House of Oz and Mad Nun Productions will present FLICK from 1st -25th August (not 11th, 18th), Red Lecture Theatre, Summerhall.

Following two sold-out seasons in Melbourne and Adelaide, and rave reviews, FLICK will make its international premiere at Summerhall in 2025 for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 1 - 25 August.

FLICK is a critically acclaimed solo show by award winning writer/performer, Madelaine Nunn. It delves into the complexities of a palliative care nurse's life, blending comedy with a poignant examination of grief, loss, and care.

According to creator Madelaine Nunn, "FLICK is an entertaining and thought-provoking exploration of life's grey areas and inherent paradoxes, every conversation about death is also about life, grief happens to everyone and yet only to you. It's these contradictions where humour and heart are found."

Shortlisted for the prestigious 2022 Rodney Seaborn Playwright's Award, FLICK is a darkly funny thriller about life, death, and really bad decisions.

A must-see for theatre enthusiasts, comedy lovers, and health professionals alike, Melbourne nurses have called FLICK "deeply relatable," "incredible," and "unmissable."

FLICK is part of the House of Oz Edinburgh 2025 season and winner of the House of Oz Purse Prize.

The House of Oz Edinburgh 2025 season also includes You're An Instrument by The Sonicrats, The Listies Make Some Noise from The Listies, Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence by Crash Theatre Company, Ten Thousand Hours from Gravity & Other Myths, TRIPTYCH Redux by Lewis Major Projects, Orpheus and Eurydice by Circa (at the Edinburgh International Festival) and Skinny by Michelle Pearson.

Previous reviews about Madelaine's work

"Nunn is magnificent." Stage Whispers

"Touching and effortlessly funny." The Age

"Nunn is a consummate storyteller." Australian Arts Review

Performance Details

FLICK

Venue: Red Lecture Theatre, Summerhall

Dates: 1st -25th August (not 11th, 18th) @ 16:45

Review From:

Tickets: From £10.00

Content Warnings: Strong Language/Swearing

Age Guidance:

Running Time: 60 Min

