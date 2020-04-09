Edinburgh's City Art Centre's Spring/Summer Exhibitions Rescheduled For 2021

Two exhibitions, Charles H. Mackie: Colour and Light and Marine: Ian Hamilton Finlay, which were both set to open at Edinburgh's City Art Centre in May of this year have been rescheduled until May 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Charles H. Mackie: Colour and Light is a major new exhibition exploring the life and career of the Scottish painter and printmaker Charles Hodge Mackie (1862-1920). A full-scale retrospective, Colour and Light will chart Mackie's progress from the rural Scottish landscapes of his youth to his spectacular late Venetian scenes. The exhibition brings together over fifty artworks from public and private collections across the UK and abroad. Showcasing the breadth of Mackie's creative vision and talents, it will be the most comprehensive public display of his work in over a century.

Marine: Ian Hamilton Finlay, Marine: Ian Hamilton Finlay is a two-floor exhibition featuring artworks by Ian Hamilton Finlay (1925-2006), the internationally renowned Scottish artist and Britain's most significant concrete poet of the 20th century. This major exhibition will focus on the maritime theme in his work. It was a central element of Finlay's art, and one to which he returned throughout his life.

Drawn from the artist's estate and the City Art Centre's collection, and including loans from public collections, this exhibition will showcase artworks from across several decades, ranging from stone, wood and neon sculptures to tapestry. The show will also feature prints, postcards and booklets from Finlay's Wild Hawthorn Press. Marine: Ian Hamilton Finlay is presented in partnership with the Estate of Ian Hamilton Finlay.

Provisional dates for each exhibition:

Charles H. Mackie: Colour and Light - 15 May to 10 October 2021

Marine: Ian Hamilton Finlay - 22 May to 3 October 2021

The accompanying series of public events for each exhibition have also been rescheduled, full details can be viewed via edinburghmuseums.org.uk. Those who have booked events scheduled for 2020 will be contacted directly and given the option of a refund or to roll the booking over to 2021.

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the City Art Centre remains closed until the end of April in order to help protect the health of staff and visitors. The situation is under constant review and a decision as to a possible date to reopen will be made based on the latest official advice. The City Art Centre team greatly appreciate patience and support during this challenging time and look forward to welcoming visitors back in the not too distant future.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You