Edinburgh 2025 Review: JESS ROBINSON: YOUR SONG, Piccolo Tent, Assembly George Square Gardens

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jess Robinson, Your Song, Elton Reimagined is an uproarious triumph which cements Jess Robinson as the reigning diva of comedic musical impressions.

From the moment she rockets on to the stage, clad in dramatic cabaret sparkles, Robinson delivers Elton John’s legendary hits like you’ve never heard them before, through the uncanny, side-splitting voices of iconic female singers both past and present. From channeling Amy Winehouse belting "Tiny Dancer", to morphing into Billie Eillsh lamenting "Candle in the Wind" this show delivers. By the time she hits an exquisite Barbra Streisand and Kate Bush, the audience is whooping and howling with wonder and delight.

Robinson’s dazzling vocals and wickedly sharp impressions are brilliantly matched by the musical genius of Matthew Floyd Jones of Frisky & Mannish fame, whose razor-sharp piano accompaniments and extravagant Elton glasses elevate every number to pure comic gold. Together, the chemistry works splendidly creating a journey through Elton’s classics, interpretated in the forms of Robinson’s epic musical impressions.

Photo Credit: Chloe Hashem Photography

This show is fast paced with transitions into Liza Minnelli auditioning trice for The Lion King to frankly mad lyrics and an operatic diva off which whips up anarchic joy. If you love Elton John, big voice divas, and musical comedy with real bite then Jess Robinson’s Your Song: Elton Reimagined is elite perfection.

Every part of this show is a highlight, but extra special gloss must be given firstly to an interpretation of Billie Holiday singing "Rocket Man" and secondly, to a quick fire game with the song "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart" designed to run through a cast list of political figures and famous singers resulting in an overwhelmingly ingenious display of Robinson’s quick-witted mimic skills.

Put simply, Elton is reimagined with extra diva pizzazz. As a self- proclaimed melodic love-letter to Elton John, this show is a true showcase of divas.

Jess Robinson Your Song: Elton Reimagined runs at 18:05 at Assembly George Square Gardens, Piccolo Tent from 30 July - 24 August 2025 (except 11 August).

Photo Credit: Chloe Hashem Photography

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...