EDINBURGH 2025: Review: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF WINNIE THE POOH, Forest Theatre At Greenside @ George Street

In a charming tale for the stage, everyone’s favourite characters from the beloved A. A. Milne stories delight young ones and adults alike. The Wonderful World of Winnie-the-Pooh invites the audience to journey through the Hundred Acre Wood in a play with music full of the rag tag bunch as they wander through the forest trying to remember the aim of their search!



Blustery winds and boisterous bees don’t stop Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and Roo from taking on their adventure. Even Christopher Robin makes an appearance in this original story (Estelle Palmer) based on the classic. Of course, one cannot forget pitiable and slightly sardonic Eeyore. Though the Riverside Theatre Company cast all played their parts with gusto and oomph, pronunciation was a bit muffled at times which made the script a tad hard to puzzle out.



Songs and dance were playful and staging was inventive with excellent costumes (Rebecca Haig, George Smith and Verity Merewood) portraying the unique characteristics of the silly group. Use of the entire theatre made the piece feel even more exciting and involving, as actors re-entered through the back of the house which especially thrilled the little ones.

This is an imaginative and joyful hour from this young theatre company based at Chichester College and they will surely find a Fringe return most welcome in years to come.

