EDINBURGH 2025: Review: OUT OF THE BOX, Jersey At Underbelly, Bristo Square

Family-friendly clowning is packed with silly audience interaction and goofy gags in this cheerful morning show. Commonplace objects like toothbrushes or teacups become moments of whimsical fun for little ones and adults alike.

One-man laugh-maker Darryl J Carrington hops out of the box to bring the audience an hour of non-verbal comedy, complete with audio and visual funnies that have the little ones squealing with delight. Trick shots, juggling, hilarious tea pot blunders and inviting, joyful audience involvement make this a special time for all ages. Any slight trick imperfections just makes the experience all the more endearing, and the audience is won over with his face of oodles of expressions.

Little ones and grownups looked noticeably at ease up on stage with Carrington; toddlers in the seats tugged at their parents’ sleeves with glee. There are loads to take in, so any antsy toddlers will be well-entertained. With lights kept on but low, it’s a welcoming environment for families with kids of any age, which can be a daunting balance to strike in a show at the Fringe.

Do catch this lovely little children’s production here in Edinburgh before the run ends on Monday the 25 August.

Out Of The Box is at Jersey At Underbelly, Bristo Square until 25 August



⭐⭐⭐

