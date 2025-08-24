EDINBURGH 2025: Review: ALICE FRASER: A PASSION FOR PASSION, Friesian At Underbelly, Bristo Square

Alice Fraser is a gorgeous writer and wordsmith
In a brand new hour for Edinburgh 2025, the erudite and endlessly affable comic Alice Fraser has brought A Passion for Passion to Underbelly Bristo Square this year - a comedy show about writing a book about romance. (As an audience member it does not feel as niche as that sounds!)
Known for her political satirising on popular podcasts like The Bugle and her genre-defying cerebral comedy, Alice Fraser is a gorgeous writer and wordsmith. She insists that none of this is mutually exclusive with a love of romance literature, and it is a convincing hour relaying how romance novels have saved her and they could save you, too, whether you need escapism, emotional exploration or joyful silliness.
Always a thoughtful performer, Fraser interacts with her crowd in a gentle and inviting way, appealing to both newcomers and long-time fans of her brilliant stand-up shows. Expect childhood anecdotes about her expectations of dating, warmth and wit and a subversion of the phrase “guilty pleasure”.
A celebration of the literary world’s most lucrative genre, the book she has written is, in Fraser fashion, ineffably inventive in that she has literally invented a romance author, D'Ancey LaGuarde; the book delves into “his” body of work. It aptly features herself clothed in a blood-red corseted gown, cradled by a bare chested man, and the both of them riding a book, what else?
This is a delightful hour with a few poignant moments as well.
A Passion for Passion is at Fresian at Underbelly, Bristo Square until 25 Aug
